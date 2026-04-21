Two announcements have been made regarding next Monday’s WWE Raw show

During the annual Raw After WrestleMania show on April 20, WWE announced that newly crowned WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the April 27 episode.

“The Man” recaptured the title on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” defeating former champion AJ Lee at WrestleMania 42.

Additionally, after NXT stars Ethan Page, Sol Ruca and Zaria appeared on the 4/20 Raw, we learned that another familiar face from NXT will appear on next week’s show.

It has been announced that former NXT and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will appear on the 4/27 Raw, where there will be a special Joe Hendry Concert.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.