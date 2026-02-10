The road to WWE Elimination Chamber continues next Monday night via “The Home of The Blues” and “The Birthplace of Rock ‘N’ Roll.”

WWE Raw returns next Monday night, live at 8/7c on Netflix from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, as one of the final two red brand shows before the final premium live event stop on the road to WrestleMania 42 in April.

During the February 9 episode of WWE Raw in Cleveland, OH., two big matches and an additional appearance of note was officially announced for next Monday night’s show.

Now confirmed for the February 16 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Memphis, TN. are Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Nattie in a Women’s Triple-Threat Qualifier, as well as Je’Von Evans vs. Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Men’s Triple-Threat Qualifier for the upcoming Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches.

Additionally, following her appearance on the 2/9 WWE Raw where it was announced that she will be challenging Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago premium live event, AJ Lee will once again appear on WWE Raw next Monday evening on 2/16.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 28, 2026, live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 2/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. Make sure to join us here every Monday night, including next week, for live WWE Raw Results coverage.