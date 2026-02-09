Two more WWE Superstars will join Randy Orton and Tiffany Stratton as official participants in this year’s Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches.

And it happens tonight.

Heading into the February 9 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Cleveland, OH., WWE has announced a pair of Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches for tonight’s show.

For the men, Penta vs. LA Knight vs. Austin Theory of The Vision will take place to determine who joins Orton as confirmed competitors for this year’s Men’s Chamber bout.

On the women’s side of things, Rhea Ripley vs Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile has been announced as a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier, with the winner joining Stratton in the Women’s Chamber bout on February 26 in Chicago, IL.

Previously announced for the 2/9 Raw in Cleveland is The Usos vs. Alpha Academy for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage from Cleveland, OH.