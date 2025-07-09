The lineup for tonight’s AEW ALL IN: Texas “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of the final edition of the weekly Wednesday night program before the biggest U.S. show in All Elite Wrestling history this Saturday, two new matches have been announced as late additions to the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Wednesday evening to announce the addition of ROH World Champion Bandido & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher, as well as Ricochet vs. Blake Christian for tonight’s show.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the show tonight scheduled for 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

* Ricochet vs. Blake Christian

* Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta

* “Talky-Talk” with MJF & Mark Briscoe

* Timeless Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné Come Face-to-Face

* Bandido & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

* Women’s Casino Gauntlet No. 2 Spot Eliminator: Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & The Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max

TONIGHT@KingRicochet vs @_BlakeChristian After Vanilla Baby + @BigShottyLee were decimated by Ricochet + Gates of Agony @ToaLiona/@thekaun at #AEWCollision,

Blake Christian aims for revenge 1-on-1 vs Ricochet TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/cgEbWxJ0FA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2025