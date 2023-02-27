WWE has announced two big matches for tonight’s RAW.

As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton has announced Chad Gable vs. Cody Rhodes for tonight’s RAW in a first-time-ever bout.

It was also announced that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso will team with younger brother Solo Sikoa to take on The Street Profits.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s RAW from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, along with the Saxton video:

* Ronda Rousey advertised to appear

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

* Carmella vs. Asuka

* The Miz hosts “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” edition of MizTV to reveal dream-come-true envelope gift from Maryse

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita

* Will Brock Lesnar show up to respond to the WrestleMania 39 challenge from Omos?

* Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa vs. The Street Profits

EXCLUSIVE: We've got some breaking news courtesy of @ByronSaxton!@CodyRhodes goes one-on-one with @WWEGable … plus the Street Profits team up to take on the team of Jimmy @WWEUsos & @WWESoloSikoa! And it all happens TONIGHT on #WWERaw! And what's @itsBayleyWWE doing here?! pic.twitter.com/ZMNv5jZ58P — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2023

