WWE has announced two matches for next week’s post-Money in the Bank episode of Raw.

A six-man tag team match will see The Bloodline represented by Solo Sikoa and The Usos as they square off against The 946 trio of Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

The WWE Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line, with Chad Gable defending against Rey Fenix.

Fenix earned the championship opportunity after scoring a pinfall victory over Ethan Page on this week’s episode of Raw.

The October 12 edition of WWE Raw will take place from Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana. The show will serve as the first Raw following WWE Money in the Bank and will air live as part of the weekly two-hour Netflix broadcast.

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