WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to Twitter today to announce two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches for tonight’s edition of RAW.

They include Liv Morgan vs. IYO and Sami Zayn vs. CM Punk.

You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix below:

* Elimination Chamber Chamber Qualifying Match: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

* Elimination Chamber Chamber Qualifying Match: Sami Zayn vs. CM Punk

* Jey Uso to appear.

* Charlotte Flair to appear.

Hulk Hogan was booed out of the building during the premiere episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix as he attempted to promote his Real American Beer brand.

While appearing on today’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the negative reaction he received. He said,

“I did [expect the boos]. You have to realize, the last I ran hard in LA, I was a bad guy. I was Hollywood Hogan and riding dirty with [Kevin] Nash and [Scott] Hall, spray painting people and crotch chopping everybody. Last time I was there, I was a heel. I think the politics had a whole lot to do with it. At the end of the day, we looked at it the next day because I had eleven billion impressions, and some of the big stars that were on the card that night only had three billion. I don’t want to name names. [Does ear cup]. Give me some more.”

He added, “I was talking about the beer, we’re in a relationship with WWE, they are my partner in this thing, and I had to be a good guy in LA. If this was for wrestling and they turned on me like that, I would have turned into Hollywood Hogan. You hate me for all I’ve done and the Make A Wish Kids and all I’ve done for your kids? Guess what. I did it for the money. Since you want so much hatred coming your way, I hope you have a good time when Kamala Harris is your new governor and you’re all standing in the soup line. Mic drop, see ya. I couldn’t do that. I was ready to go after them.”

Dean “Mojo Rawley” Muhtadi has confirmed that Alexa Bliss has inked a new contract with WWE. It was reported earlier that Bliss has signed a new five-year deal that was facilitated by Paragon Talent’s Mojo Muhtadi and Steve Kaye.

Taking to Twitter, Muhtadi congratulated Bliss. You can check out his tweet below: