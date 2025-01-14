Pat McAfee will be calling WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole announced that McAfee would be calling the action.

McAfee recently returned to WWE RAW commentary on a full-time basis.

Michael Cole says Pat McAfee will join him at ringside for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. #WWERaw #RawonNetflix pic.twitter.com/R4FuPikQi1 — About Wrestling (@xAboutWrestling) January 14, 2025

As we reported earlier here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Penta made his WWE debut on Monday Night RAW.

Taking to Twitter following Penta’s debut, Triple H shared a video of himself posing alongside the former AEW wrestler. You can check that out below:

Jey Uso and GUNTHER will be facing off at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, GUNTHER cut a fiery promo where he commented on his dominance and importance as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Jey Uso responded by referencing his struggles and desire to step out of his brother Jimmy Uso’s shadow.

While GUNTHER initially dismissed Jey’s main event potential, Jey seems more motivated than ever to show that he’s capable of competing at the highest level. This led to a match being set up between the two men at SNME.

JEY USO VS GUNTHER AT SATURDAY NIGHTS MAIN EVENT #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/37RZLeG5VB — 𝙎𝙖𝙢 (@RhodesKotaEra) January 14, 2025

Gunther: "Jey Uso, te voy a exponer como lo que eres: un gran luchador para tag teams. Para ti, lo de main event es un nick. Para mí, main event es donde pertenezco. Me quedaría solo en el YEET, y no en negocios de campeones" Jejejeje. Señor Gunther. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/jN2jHK65lv — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) January 14, 2025

"Everything you said was right… I was scared to do this on my own… But I continue to bet on myself!… It's not just a nickname, it's where I belong!" – Jey Uso to Gunther GREAT RESPONSE FROM JEY 🔥#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/dcZBcGIyGR — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) January 14, 2025

Additionally, Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker has also been booked for Saturday Night’s Main Event.