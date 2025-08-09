The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is already starting to take shape.

During the post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown on August 8 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, two big tag-team matches were announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for next Friday, August 15 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts is the #DIY duo of Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano vs. The Street Profits team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, as well as The Miz & Carmelo Hayes in tag-team action against a team yet to be announced.

Additionally, the 8/15 SmackDown will feature a number of promotional tie-ins between WWE and the cult-classic cartoon, King of the Hill. For more information on that, including some spoilers, click here.

