Two big matches have been added to the lineup for tonight’s special Thursday night Spring BreakThru-themed episode of AEW Collision.

Heading into the April 17 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time AEW on TNT and MAX program, a special digital exclusive video was released featuring Don Callis, where new matches were announced for the show.

Joining the previously announced lineup for the 4/17 show is Kyle Fletcher & Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero and Lance Archer vs. Kevin Knight.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne for the ROH Television Championship, Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Kris Statlander & Julia Hart with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary, Adam Cole in an open challenge defense of his TNT Championship and more.

