WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be making its return to NBC on December 14 at 8:00 PM EST. The show will emanate from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event aired on NBC from 1985 to 1991. In 1992, the show aired on FOX and it was later revived in March 2006 when it returned to NBCU for RAW on the USA Network until August 2008.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens and GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest are both currently planned for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The report does state, “but we were told both are currently slated but not etched in stone.”