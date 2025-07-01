Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw a boost in its key demo rating despite a drop in overall viewership.

According to a report from Programming Insider, the June 28 show drew a 0.41 rating in the 18–49 demographic and 1,450,000 total viewers. That marks a 7.9% increase in the demo from the previous week’s 0.38, but a 4.9% decrease in viewership from 1,524,000.

The 0.41 demo rating was SmackDown’s highest since the June 6 episode, which scored a 0.42. Although the total audience dipped week-over-week, it remained above the 1,401,000 viewers from two weeks ago. The show also topped all of Friday night’s programming in the 18–49 demo.

So far in 2025, SmackDown is averaging a 0.437 demo rating and 1,502,000 viewers. That’s down from the same point in 2024, when the show averaged a 0.654 demo rating and 2,324,000 viewers on FOX.

Seth Rollins is set to face LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. The match was officially announced during Monday’s episode of RAW, with Knight looking to get revenge on Rollins for what went down at Money in the Bank.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on NBC, is:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. Goldberg

* Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE Evolution 2 card below:

* Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Three Teams TBA

* Women’s Battle Royale: Competitors TBA