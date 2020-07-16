Two Big Matches Signed For Next Week’s NXT

Two big matches were announced for next Wednesday’s edition of WWE NXT. In the first, Karrion Kross will take on Dominic Dijakovic. This match was signed as a result of the backstage brawl between the two on tonight’s show following Dijakovic’s loss to Keith Lee.
The other match will pit Killian Dain against Dexter Lumis. This match was set up after Dain confronted Robert Stone only for Aliyah to present a drawing done by Dexter Lumis depicting Robert Stone spilling coffee on Dain from the week prior.
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!@WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 @DijakovicWWE pic.twitter.com/a6cyA90R6B
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2020
"Look, it's you getting run over by the tank." #WWENXT @WWE_Aliyah @RobertStoneWWE @ShotziWWE @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/94uQHG5d9g
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 16, 2020
