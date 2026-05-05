The road to WWE Backlash: Tampa continued to wind down on Monday night, as the red brand “go-home show” took place with WWE Raw on Netflix live from Omaha, NE.

And the show had some big news for this Saturday’s premium live event.

During the 5/4 episode of Raw in Omaha, the two matches that will kick off the WWE Backlash: Tampa premium live event were announced.

It was revealed during the weekly WWE on Netflix red brand prime time program that Trick Williams (with Lil Yachty) vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship and the grudge match between Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker will kick off the 5/9 PLE in “The Sunshine State.”

For free.

WWE Backlash: Tampa will feature the first hour airing live on ESPN 2, similar to how WrestleMania 42 was handled, and the Williams vs. Zayn and Rollins vs. Breakker bouts will be airing as part of the free televised opening hour.

The rest of the show will be available on the ESPN Unlimited App.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/9 for live WWE Backlash results coverage from Tampa, FL.