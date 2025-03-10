On a recent edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the comparisons between John Cena’s recent heel turn and Hulk Hogan’s heel turn in 1996 when he joined the nWo. He said,

“I think that this would be really monumental if we didn’t know that Cena was leaving in eight months. John’s great. But John’s too precise on what he does. When he showed up with the no tan [look] at WWE Elimination Chamber, I was just like, okay. Not just no tan, but powder. It was a giveaway to me that something was up. I don’t know. The people are comparing to Hogan’s turn. I’m like, I disagree. There wasn’t stab you heat in the building in Toronto.”

During a recent appearance at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling convention, former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze revealed what’s next for him. He said,

“Yeah, I mean, it’s kind of funny because sometimes, I feel very retired, and then other times, I’m like, you know what? I’m not, I’m not really. It’s just a matter of timing for certain things. So I stopped wrestling full-time in 2021. I was kind of just enjoying life a little bit, and then I had a kid, I had my first kid, so I was just enjoying being a dad, being a husband, stuff like that. So branching back out, getting in on the indies a little bit, it’s still very much alive. So yeah, I’m not done. I’m not done. So where it comes out, where you see me next is kind of wait to be seen, but it’s just a matter of time.”

And finally, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to Twitter today to announce that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

Additionally, Women’s Champion IYO SKY will be appearing on the show.

You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s edition of WWE RAW below:

* Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

* Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

* AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul.

* Cody Rhodes and IYO SKY to appear.

