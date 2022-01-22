Next weekend WWE invades The Dome in St. Louis Missouri for their annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 38.

According to PW Insider, two big names from NXT are scheduled to be in St. Louis for the marquee event, with an indication that they may be surprise entrants in the Rumble matchup.

The report states that those stars are current NXT champion Bron Breakker and former NXT U.K. champion Gunther (fka WALTER). Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil to capture the gold, while Gunther just returned to the brand last week where he bested Roderick Strong.

We’ll keep you updated with more Royal Rumble news as it breaks.