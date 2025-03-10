WWE Monday Night Raw is set to deliver another action-packed evening as it emanates live from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight. The storied venue has played host to countless historic WWE moments, and with WrestleMania season in full swing, anticipation is running high for what could be a pivotal night in the build-up to the company’s biggest annual event.

In a noteworthy backstage development, two top stars from WWE’s SmackDown brand have been spotted at the arena, sparking speculation about possible surprise appearances or storyline developments. While their presence does not guarantee an on-air role, their involvement behind the scenes is already generating buzz among fans and insiders alike.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly in New York ahead of tonight’s broadcast. Rhodes, who currently sits at the center of one of WWE’s most high-profile storylines, is gearing up for a massive title defense at WrestleMania, making his presence in the city particularly intriguing.

Additionally, former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair has also been spotted in town. Belair, a fan-favorite powerhouse, remains a key player in the women’s division and is expected to have a major role on the road to WrestleMania.

With tensions escalating and surprise appearances always a possibility, WWE Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden promises to be an unmissable night of action. Will Rhodes or Belair make their presence felt on the show? Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage to find out!

