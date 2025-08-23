John Cena made his final Ireland appearance on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, but before he could address the crowd, Logan Paul interrupted.

Paul mocked the Irish fans, calling them “leprechauns” and telling them to be quiet. He insisted he wasn’t an outsider, citing four years of wrestling and claiming every match he’s had has been great. Paul slammed Cena, calling him a sellout and saying he didn’t need to appear naked at the Oscars to get attention. He accused Cena of being an imposter who repeats the same five moves for 25 years while pretending to be someone else, whereas Paul claimed to stay true to himself. He said, “I am Logan Paul, and I am here to stay. This is my house.”

Cena responded, acknowledging Paul as an undeniable presence, a tremendous athlete, and a future WWE champion and main eventer — but said that truth frustrates him. Cena challenged the narrative of Paul being an outsider, saying instead, “You’re not an outsider, you’re a disappointment.” He criticized Paul for using WWE as a branding opportunity rather than respecting the business, even flipping over a PRIME cart in protest.

Cena contrasted his own 23-year dedication to the business with Paul’s 23 matches. He said, “I ask what I can give to this business. You ask, ‘What can I take?’ You’re not an outsider. You’re a parasite. You know a lot about hustle, but you know nothing about loyalty or respect.”

Later in the show as it was going off the air, Logan Paul knocked John Cena out with a right hand before fleeing the scene.

Backstage, Cena was speaking with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who mentioned he had just heard from Brock Lesnar. Before Aldis could finish, Paul appeared and landed a right hand on Cena.

Cena went down instantly, leaving Aldis furious as he shouted at Paul and rushed to check on the fallen superstar.

Nick Aldis tells John Cena he’s heard from Brock Lesnar… AND THEN LOGAN PAUL KNOCKS OUT CENA TO END THE SHOW!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jzXuQXz5Ey — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) August 22, 2025

Damian Priest made his return on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, marking his first appearance in three weeks.

Priest immediately went after Aleister Black, the man who sidelined him with a Black Mass three weeks ago, which had left Priest with a hairline jaw fracture.

Black was originally set to face R-Truth, but Truth revealed that he had mistakenly flown to Dublin, Georgia instead of Dublin, Ireland. He then announced that Priest would step in to face Black.

The match never officially got underway, as Priest and Black launched into a heated brawl around the ring, ultimately being separated by officials before any formal contest could take place.

Randy Orton returned to WWE on this week’s episode of SmackDown, catching Drew McIntyre off guard with a sudden RKO.

Earlier, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett once again failed to provide a medical update on Cody Rhodes, prompting McIntyre to interrupt.

McIntyre mocked Cody, calling him a “little b*tch,” and warned that when he finally gets his shot at the WWE Championship, he’ll take it — telling Cody to keep the title close.

As McIntyre turned around, Orton was waiting in the shadows and immediately laid him out with a devastating RKO.