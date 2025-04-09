The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Heading into the Wednesday, April 9, 2025, post-AEW Dynasty 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c this evening on TBS and MAX, the promotion has announced two big additional segments for the show.

Now advertised for the 4/9 AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program this evening is The Hurt Syndicate Celebration for their successful AEW World Tag-Team Championship defense at AEW Dynasty 2025 this past Sunday night.

Additionally, Will Ospreay, Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe & “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet, The Beast Mortos, Lio Rush & Action Andretti in eight-man tag-team action, as well as TV Time with ‘The Learning Tree’ Chris Jericho has been added to the lineup for tonight’s show.

Previously announced for the 4/9 Dynamite in Baltimore, MD. is Swerve Strickland vs. PAC, Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa in an Owen Hart Cup match with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary, as well as Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in tag-team action.

