The January 4, 2025 episode of AEW Collision is shaping up to be a stacked show. The show, which takes place from Charlotte, North Carolina, will simulcast on both TNT and MAX.

In addition to the previously confirmed match between Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo, two AEW Championships will be defended:

Daniel Garcia will defend his AEW TNT Title against Mark Briscoe.

Additionally, Lio Rush and Action Andretti will challenge Private Party (Isaiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

You can check out the updated card for the January 4th edition of AEW Collision below:

* Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Private Party (Zay & Quen) (c) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) in attendance