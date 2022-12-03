Two big title matches and more have been added to the line-up for next week’s AEW Dynamite episode.

It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will defend those titles against AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR on Dynamite.

Rampage feature a segment, seen below, where The Acclaimed were interviewed by Renee Paquette to announce their next challengers. They were interrupted by The Gunns first, then Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal with their crew. While these teams argued about the next title shot, Billy Gunn said The Acclaimed wanted the best there is, which brought out FTR. FTR and The Acclaimed shook hands, and the match was later confirmed for Dynamite.

Dynamite will also see ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defend his AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin. This will come just days before Joe defends the ROH World TV Title against new AEW signee Juice Robinson, as covered earlier at this link.

Sting and Wardlow will be banned from ringside during the Allin vs. Joe match. As seen below, Rampage featured a pre-recorded promo from Allin where he said now that he’s settled some personal scores, nothing is more important than winning back the AEW TNT Title. Allin also promised he’s not leaving Dynamite with the title.

It was also announced that Dynamite will see AEW World Champion MJF discuss recent happenings and his Winter Is Coming title defense against Ricky Starks, while AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies will be in Trios action against Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, and former Baddie Kiera Hogan.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, along with the aforementioned segments from Rampage:

* AEW World Champion MJF will speak

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends his AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* Tony Schiavone will interview AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter

* Jake Hager and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

* The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal

“I want it to be just to be you and me, Joe.”@DarbyAllin has a message for TNT Champion @SamoaJoe! #AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/CSPZeKjhV7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2022

