Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view didn’t just deliver title drama.

It also set the table for multiple championship matches heading into AEW New Year’s Smash.

During the AEW Worlds End Zero Hour pre-show, Jack Perry issued a challenge to Ricochet following an eight-man tag team match where JetSpeed and Jurassic Express defeated Josh Alexander and The Demand. The confrontation set the wheels in motion, and it wasn’t long before AEW made the matchup official.

Ricochet will now get his chance at redemption when he challenges Perry in a title bout at New Year’s Smash.

One title match quickly turned into two.

Mercedes Moné and Athena came up short in their bid to capture the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles, as champions Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron retained. The finish saw Moné attempt the Moné Maker, only for Nightingale to counter into a tight roll-up to score the pinfall.

That loss clearly didn’t sit well with Moné.

Later in the night, Moné was shown trashing her locker room during a tense backstage interview with Lexy Nair. When asked whether the last few months signaled a rough 2025 for her, Moné bristled at the suggestion before turning her attention directly to Nightingale.

She made it clear she wanted her hands on the champion on Wednesday in Omaha, declaring, “…I’m going to beat your f**king ass.”

Shortly thereafter, AEW confirmed that Moné and Nightingale will meet one-on-one at New Year’s Smash, with the TBS Championship officially on the line.

Two championships. Two very personal rivalries.

New Year’s Smash is shaping up fast.

AEW New Year’s Smash Dynamite is scheduled for December 31st at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

