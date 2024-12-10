We have two big title matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE RAW, including Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the Intercontinental Championship.

Additionally, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs. The War Raiders for the WWE World Team Team Championships will be taking place.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of WWE RAW below:

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match:

Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs. The War Raiders

Speaking of RAW, you can check out some video highlights from this week’s show below:

