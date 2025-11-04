The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw in Beantown is already starting to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Monday, November 3, several announcements were made regarding next week’s show.

WWE Raw will take place live on Monday, November 10, 2025, from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, featuring one of John Cena’s last four appearances in WWE as part of his year-long “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour.

In addition to John Cena’s last appearance in his hometown of Boston, the tournament designed to determine his final opponent in WWE at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13 will get underway.

This week’s WWE Raw show on 11/3 featured the announcement of the first tournament tilts for next week’s show on 11/10. Among them are Rusev vs. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus.

Nick Aldis will draw the next two opening round tournament matches this coming Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Additionally, it was announced that reigning WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will put her title on-the-line against The Judgment Day’s own Raquel Rodriguez on the 11/10 WWE Raw show in Boston. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend their WWE Women’s World Championships against The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

For those who missed this week’s show, check out our detailed WWE Raw Results 11/3/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage.