The road to NXT Gold Rush begins winding down next week in “The Sunshine State.”

During the November 4 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, several matches and segments were officially announced for next Tuesday night’s show.

Scheduled for the November 11 episode of NXT on CW next Tuesday night is Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for the NXT World Championship.

Saints will put his title up for grabs against the former NXT and TNA World Champion Williams in a Last Man Standing match.

Also advertised is an exclusive interview with NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe.

In the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament, Skylar Raye, the winner of season two of WWE LFG, will square off against Fallon Henley in first-round action next Tuesday night. The winner advances to face Zaria, who beat Wren Sinclair this week on NXT on CW, in the tourney finals. The winner of that match at NXT Gold Rush 2025 will be crowned the new NXT Women’s Speed Champion.

Finally, the WWE Speed Men’s Championship will be on-the-line next Tuesday night.

Reigning, defending WWE Speed Champion El Grande Americano of Los Americanos will put his title on-the-line against Jasper Troy.

