The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

During the special live post-TNA Slammiversary 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday, July 24, 2025 from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, the lineup for next week’s show on July 31 began to fill out.

As noted, TNA Wrestling confirmed an immediate rematch from TNA Slammiversary 2025 for 7/31, as Jacy Jane will defend the TNA Knockouts World Champion against former title-holder Masha Slamovich.

Also announced for next Thursday’s TNA iMPACT is Moose & Eddie Edwards & JDC vs. TNA World Champion and WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams & AJ Francis & KC Navarro, The Rascalz vs. The Nemeths, as well as the first TNA X-Division Championship defense of Leon Slater, who puts his title on-the-line against Cedric Alexander and Jason Hotch of The Great Hands and Order 4.

