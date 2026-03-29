The road to AEW Dynasty 2026 continues next Wednesday night in “The Great White North.”

And All Elite Wrestling is bringing an all-star lineup.

During March 28 episode of AEW Collision in Cedar Rapids, IA., new matches were officially announced for next week’s two-hour AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time program on April 1.

Now confirmed for the 4/1 installment of AEW Dynamite at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada is Kenny Omega, Brody King & Jack Perry vs. Ricochet & The Gates of Agony in a big trios main event, as well as The Brawling Birds & Mina Shirakawa vs. The Sisters Of Sin & Thekla.

Previously advertised for next Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS in Winnipeg is Will Ospreay vs. PAC in one-on-one action, as well as the MJF vs. Kenny Omega contract signing for their AEW World Championship showdown at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view on April 12 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

#AEWDynamite

8/7c, TBS and HBO Max

This Wed, 4/1@KennyOmegamanX/@BrodyXKing/@Boy_Myth_Legend vs @KingRicochet/@BishopKaun/@ToaLiona Ricochet believes he should be AEW’s top contender; he wants to put Kenny back on the IR!

Brody + Jungle Jack join Kenny vs

The Demand WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/FzZoBJAbCD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2026