The road to AEW Dynasty 2026 continues next Wednesday night in “The Great White North.”
And All Elite Wrestling is bringing an all-star lineup.
During March 28 episode of AEW Collision in Cedar Rapids, IA., new matches were officially announced for next week’s two-hour AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time program on April 1.
Now confirmed for the 4/1 installment of AEW Dynamite at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada is Kenny Omega, Brody King & Jack Perry vs. Ricochet & The Gates of Agony in a big trios main event, as well as The Brawling Birds & Mina Shirakawa vs. The Sisters Of Sin & Thekla.
Previously advertised for next Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS in Winnipeg is Will Ospreay vs. PAC in one-on-one action, as well as the MJF vs. Kenny Omega contract signing for their AEW World Championship showdown at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view on April 12 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.
#AEWDynamite
8/7c, TBS and HBO Max
This Wed, 4/1@KennyOmegamanX/@BrodyXKing/@Boy_Myth_Legend vs @KingRicochet/@BishopKaun/@ToaLiona
Ricochet believes he should be AEW’s top contender; he wants to put Kenny back on the IR!
Brody + Jungle Jack join Kenny vs
The Demand WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/FzZoBJAbCD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2026
#AEWDynamite
8/7c, TBS + HBO Max
This Wednesday 4/1!@The_MJF + @KennyOmegamanX #AEWDynasty Contract Signing
AEW World Champion MJF + Omega will make their match official with MJF's added condition of no physicality or the match is off!
They sign on the dotted line, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/bVdUgw9Cpo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2026
Last night at @ringofhonor x MLP Global Wars, The Demand (@KingRicochet, @ToaLiona & @BishopKaun) sent a message to @kennyomegamanx, @brodyxking, & @boy_myth_legend!#AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT & streaming on HBO MAX! pic.twitter.com/xX3CAMnuqR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2026
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8/7c, TBS & HBO Max
THIS WEDNESDAY, 4/1!@MinaShirakawa/@jmehytr/@HailWindsor vs @Toxic_Thekla/@SkyeByee/@TheJuliaHart
Mina/The Brawling Birds ran roughshod on #AEWCollision tonight!
They’ll go to war vs The Triangle of Madness THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/CXzbPrJy3c
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 29, 2026