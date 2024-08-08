When this week’s AEW Dynamite show went off the air on TBS, the action continued with a wild brawl backstage at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Following the August 7 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program, AEW President Tony Khan hopped on social media to comment on a situation that unfolded behind-the-scenes.

“Immediately following AEW Dynamite there was incident involving Hangman Page & Jeff Jarrett, video to come,” AEW announced via their X account.

Khan responded, “In addition to Hangman and Jeff, it also involved Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner Mariah May and her former mentor and Wembley Stadium opponent AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm. It was right by my chair as we wrapped up AEW Dynamite.”

The footage later dropped, which shows Hangman Page attacking Jeff Jarrett backstage. Jay Lethal tried to stop him, and security held Page back. While that was going on, Toni Storm and Mariah May showed up mid-brawl, and went at it as well, all-the-while officials struggled to restore order.

Check out the footage below.