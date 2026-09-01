Two championship matches are now official for WWE Raw in Mexico City.

Dragon Lee earned an Intercontinental Championship opportunity on the August 31 episode of Raw, picking up a victory over Ethan Page.

The finish saw Page remove a turnbuckle pad, only for the move to backfire when Lee capitalized on the distraction. Lee connected with Operation Dragon and scored the pinfall victory.

With the win, Lee will challenge Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw from Mexico City.

The show will also feature Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta.

Penta secured his title opportunity by defeating Rey Fenix in the finals of the tournament held to determine Reigns’ challenger for the September 14 show.

Lee had also been involved in the World Heavyweight Championship picture before being eliminated from contention one week earlier.

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