Prices for two-day tickets for WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. in 2026 have surfaced.

Ahead of WWE putting tickets on sale for next year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in “Sin City” on Wednesday, with an official online pre-sale on Tuesday, we have learned what the two-day ticket prices will be for WrestleMania 42.

The following numbers do not include the Ticketmaster and handling fees.

* Section A1 on floor – $8,998.00

* Section B on floor – $3,868.00

* Section R101 – $2,200.75

* 100 level – $1495.00, $1303.54, $1174.80

* 200 level – $1,303.54 – $1,174.80

* 300 Section – $1,174.80

* 400 Section – $854.15

WWE returning to Las Vegas for the second year in a row next year marks the first time a market has hosted back-to-back WrestleMania shows since 1988 and 1989, where the show was held at the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey both years.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live results coverage of both shows.