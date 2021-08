According to PW Insider, two episodes of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be moving to FS1 due to the network’s coverage of Major League Baseball.

The dates of the move will take place on Friday October 15th and Friday October 29th, which is towards the tail end of the MLB Playoffs/World Series. As proven in the past this causes a huge dip in the blue brand’s television ratings for that night, but their viewership numbers usually bounce back once they return to FOX.

