Rampage Jackson says his son Raja has struggled deeply since the murder of his mother, and he believes that pain played a role in his shocking outburst at a recent wrestling event.

In a clip now circulating online, the former UFC star and ex-TNA performer opened up about his son’s state of mind following Raja’s violent attack on Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling show. He said,

“All I’m gonna say is that my son hasn’t been the same since his mom got murdered,” Rampage said. “I’ve been trying to be there for him, trying to make him laugh, cheer him up — but I’m not a psychiatrist. I don’t know what the f*** to do. I know my kids, and he hasn’t been the same. With me, he’s been distant… trying to be more of a man.”

Raja’s attack, which saw him land repeated punches on a seemingly unconscious Stu, left the wrestler hospitalized in critical condition.

Rampage has condemned his son’s actions while also speaking out against racist comments and death threats directed at him in the aftermath.

Syko Stu has since regained consciousness, though it remains unclear if he will pursue charges against Raja Jackson.

WWE/AEW alum Saraya has declared that no talent developed in WWE’s system can match the skill or success of Bianca Belair.

Saraya took to Twitter to commend Belair, the former WWE, RAW, and SmackDown Women’s Champion who also won the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble.

After progressing through WWE NXT, Belair joined the main roster in 2020 and went on to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Despite their overlapping careers, Saraya and Belair have never faced each other in the ring, as Saraya was prohibited from competing during her final WWE years before her contract ended in 2022.

Saraya has expressed openness to a WWE return now that her AEW tenure is over, though she noted last month that no discussions have taken place.

The ultimate home grown talent right there. Inspirational and talented woman! Love her! https://t.co/OZ3pcpubCW — SARAYA (@Saraya) August 27, 2025

Enzo Amore and Big Cass have not spoken in years and are no longer friends following a fallout during their time as one of WWE’s most popular tag teams.

On a recent episode of the Julian Dorey podcast, Enzo addressed his relationship with Cass, now performing in AEW as Big Bill. He explained,

“I haven’t seen this guy in years. We actually had a falling out when I was leaving WWE. By the time I walked out the door, we weren’t friends anymore. [What happened?] It just took a toll on us, man. Being tag team partners, everything he did, everything I did—it was shared. When you get in trouble, I get in trouble. When I get in trouble, you get in trouble. One thing after another… you’re a tag team partner, you’re married to each other, as we say in my business.”

Enzo also discussed Cass’ past struggles with alcohol, even drawing a comparison to the late Andre the Giant. He said,

“I’d call my homies in Chicago to check on him at the hotel room. I’d FaceTime him. Bro, between 10 p.m. and the next morning, he cleared two 30 racks, three bottles of Jack, cases of wine. No human can drink this much except for Andre the Giant… and probably Big Cass.”

Despite never capturing tag team gold on WWE NXT or the main roster, Enzo and Cass were one of the most beloved duos of their era.