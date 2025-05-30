TNA Wrestling is teasing the return of two familiar faces at their upcoming Against All Odds special.

According to internal buzz, the company is planning the comeback of two unnamed stars at the June 6 event, which takes place at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona and streams live on the TNA+ app.

An unreleased official memo promoting the show reads as follows:

“Two stars are returning to TNA on Friday, June 6, at Against All Odds live on the TNA+ app from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona – and both are former multi-time champions.”

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the two returns scheduled for TNA Against All Odds 2025 continues to surface.

Make sure to join us here on 6/6 for live TNA Against All Odds 2025 results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)