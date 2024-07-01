Two former WWE talents were backstage at last night’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Matt Camp, who previously hosted WWE’s The Bump, and former WWE NXT superstar Donovan Dijak, were those talents. Dijak is the bigger name as he made headlines a lot over the last few days due to his very public departure from WWE. Meanwhile Camp has been in the news for his quotes against WWE stating that the perception that they are “a big family” are a lie, but that he understood that releases are a part of the business.

There is no word whether AEW is planning to sign Camp and Dijak. They were not used on the show.

