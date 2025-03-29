In his latest YouTube video, Maven confronts former ECW World Champion Justin Credible over allegations that he scammed fans by taking money for merchandise without delivering it.

In the video, Maven presents video evidence of fans accusing Credible of failing to ship their orders. Credible defends himself by explaining his financial struggles and expressing embarrassment over the situation, insisting that he never intended to run a scam. He said,

“I don’t have cash right now to do it, but we’ll work something out. If you want it, you deserve it. You paid for it. I’m embarrassed, but there’s nothing else I can do. Again, I’m not trying to [run] scams. Even that word hurts my feelings because there was never an intention of a scam. It’s not like an operation. I’m trying to just feed my wife. Do you think the first thing I’m going to worry about is that didn’t get my [shipment] out Friday? Well, Pro Wrestling Tees also doesn’t send your ship in two or three weeks. Believe me, I’m just saying. A lot of it could have been done differently. If you meet me in an arena or anywhere in life, you could ask anybody in this building, anywhere, I’m a good man. I’m an honest guy. I have flaws, but everybody still loves me in the business; I’m not a bad person. I’ve done some things that I’m not proud of.”

The rest of the video follows a similar pattern, with Justin Credible responding to additional allegations in the same way.

Despite the confrontations, Maven and Credible part ways on good terms. However, at the end of the video, Maven includes an update from two weeks later, revealing that he is still receiving reports from a credible source that Credible has been no-showing events.

“It’s been two weeks since we had a chance to sit down with Justin, and Justin addressed the allegations and admitted that changes were necessary, necessary not only to better his life, but the lives of all those around him and I left excited at a new opportunity and hopeful for the future of Justin Credible. Sadly, I’ve recently received information from a trusted source indicating that Justin has not changed, leading me to believe that there may have been more truth to the allegations than Justin let on. This source informed me that Justin has already been a no-show on several commitments he was scheduled for and even asked to borrow money with no signs of repayment, followed by a litany of excuses. Personally, this does sadden me, and it doesn’t sadden me because Justin owes me anything; he doesn’t. It saddens me because I recognize Justin has scammed fans and he has lied to promoters. But the real reason it saddens me is because I recognize just how fleeting second chances truly are, and I know that one day, Justin’s second chances are more than likely gonna run out. I will always be Justin’s friend, but he has wronged people, and it’s up to him to make amends. Justin, the ball is in your court.”

In other Maven news, he revealed on the “Power Talk” podcast that his highlight matches in WWE were his bouts with Randy Orton. When asked about his standout match during his time in the company, he pointed to his encounters with Orton as the most memorable. He said,

“My highlight match would definitely be any match I had with Randy Orton,” Maven said (per Fightful). “Randy would bring the best out of me. Randy was just an easy guy to work with. Our synergy in the ring worked well together. Pretty comparable with size and our athletic ability was on par with one another.”

He continued, “I also worked well with Hunter, but then again, Triple H is good enough. He could take a broomstick and work well with it. So I would say between Randy and Hunter, I probably had my best matches.”

