A pair of familiar faces to WWE and WWE NXT fans turned up at the historic TNA Thursday Night iMPACT premiere on AMC TV.

Helping to usher in the ‘TNA on AMC Era’ on January 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas were former WWE Superstars Sonya Deville and Cora Jade.

Deville made her debut as Daria Rae, the new authority figure alongside Santino Marella, and in her first official action, she signed Elayna Black (Cora Jade) to join the TNA Knockouts division.

Featured below is a recap of the segment from the 1/15 TNA iMPACT on AMC show where this went down:

Sonya Deville Debuts As Daria Rae, Signs Elayna Black Santino Marella has gotten over his depression. The TNA board has decided that Santino needs some help, so they’ve brought in Daria Rae, the former Sonya Deville, to help with the day-to-day operations. Rae called Santino one of the pillars of the company, which got the crowd to chant his name. Rae said the crowd was one of the best she’s ever been in front of, and then of course Rae turned heel on Santino. Rae trashed Santino. Daria Rae is the “SUIT” and you “Shut Up when I’m Talking.” Rae’s first act was to sign a new Knockout to TNA, Elayna Black. Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE NXT, made her return to TNA after a year.

It was announced later in the show that Elayna Black will speak live on next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday, January 22, 2026 from Albuquerque, NM.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 1/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.