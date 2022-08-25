AEW has announced two grudge matches for the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Jungle Boy and Christian Cage will finally clash after months of going back and forth on television.

Ricky Starks will get his hands on Powerhouse Hobbs following Hobbs’ betraying Starks a few weeks ago.

Ricky Starks, in an extremely emotional state here on #AEWDynamite, challenges former friend and teammate #PowerhouseHobbs to a fight on Sunday September 4 at #AEWAllOut! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tPqYq151O6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Will Christian Cage accept Jungle Boy's challenge to settle their unfinished business one-on-one at #AEWAllOut Sun 9/4 LIVE on PPV? Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/r44UNbOB97 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker. vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW Tag Team Title Match

Swerve In Your Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) or Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) or United Empire (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) or House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) or The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and/or 10)

Casino Ladder Match

Participants TBA

Winner to receive future World Title shot.

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AEW, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy