TNA Rebellion delivered a pair of notable returns, setting the stage for new matchups on the upcoming episode of TNA iMPACT.

During Saturday night’s event, EC3 made his presence felt by confronting Eric Young, who had spent time earlier in the show disrespecting Cleveland. EC3 quickly took control of the situation, driving Young out of the ring before declaring that he was back.

Just like that, a challenge was issued.

EC3 called for a match against Young on this Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT, signaling the beginning of what could be a heated rivalry between the two.

Elsewhere on the card, another returning name played a pivotal role in the outcome of a high-profile matchup. KC Navarro appeared late in the bout between AJ Francis and Nic Nemeth, inserting himself into the action at a critical moment.

Navarro distracted Francis, his former First Cla$$ ally, opening the door for an unexpected assist from former NFL Cleveland Browns player Bernie Kosar, who blasted Francis with a steel chair.

That was all Nemeth needed.

With the opening created, Nemeth capitalized by delivering the Danger Zone to secure the victory over Francis.

It was later confirmed that both angles will carry over to this week’s TNA iMPACT, which is set to be taped on Tuesday in Syracuse, New York. EC3 is scheduled to go one-on-one with Eric Young, while KC Navarro will face AJ Francis in singles competition.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night at 9/8c for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.