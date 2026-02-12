Two rising names on the independent scene are set to get another look from WWE.

Airica Demia revealed via her official Instagram Stories that she has been invited to an upcoming WWE tryout. The up-and-coming talent shared the familiar “You’re invited” WWE tryout graphic and added her own excitement to the announcement.

“Next week is going to be so Kawaii,” Demia wrote.

Demia made her in-ring debut in 2023 and has quickly built momentum. In January, she challenged Laynie Luck for the WWE ID Women’s Championship. She also competed in a six-way match for the vacant WWE ID Women’s Title at Wrestling Open RI back in November.

Now, she’ll look to turn that recent buzz into a potential opportunity with WWE.

In related news, another familiar name is also getting a shot.

Seven-year veteran Notorious Mimi took to her official Instagram page to confirm she’s received a WWE tryout offer of her own (see post below). Sharing the news with fans, Mimi captioned her post, “Redemption arc loading.”

The announcement drew support from several members of the wrestling community, including current WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez, who commented, “Get it b*tch!”

Mimi previously spent time in WWE on the NXT brand under the name Sloane Jacobs. During her seven-month stint with the company, she worked three televised matches before being released.