The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

On Saturday evening, WWE NXT General Manager Ava surfaced on social media with a video announcement regarding the November 12 episode.

Added to the lineup are the two Iron Survivor Qualifying matches, with Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander and Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade taking place.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show:

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

* Ava meeting with NXT tag teams

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

* NXT Women’s North American Title: Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage.