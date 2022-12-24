AEW has announced two additional matchups for next week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on TBS.

First…Ruby Soho will team with Willow Nightingale to take on Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Then, following the events of tonight’s Rampage, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will take on Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) in tag team action.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEW YEAR’S SMASH IS BELOW:

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page

-Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley vs. Top Flight

-Tay Melo & Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale

-The Elite vs. Death Triangle Falls Count Anywhere Match 6 of the Best of 7 Series (Death Triangle leads 3-2)