AEW has announced the addition of two matchups for the March 7th Revolution pay per view.

First up…there will be a Casino Tag Team Royale matchup, which will determine new contenders to the AEW tag team champions.

Next…Miro and Kip Sabian will look for revenge as they take on Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy in a grudge tag team match.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION

-Kenny Omega versus Jon Moxley in an exploding barbed wire match for the AEW championship

-The Young Bucks versus Chris Jericho/MJF for the AEW tag team championship

-Hikaru Shida versus tournament winner for the AEW women’s championship

-Sting/Darby Allin versus Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Brian Cage) Street Fight

-Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

-Matt Hardy versus Adam “Hangman” Page

-Tag Team Casino Royale

-Miro/Kib Sabian versus Orange Cassidy/Chuck Taylor