Two new matches have been announced for the July 29th episode of WWE Raw.

Bronson Reed will battle Sheamus in singles-action for the second time in three weeks. Then, The Creed Brothers will battle Otis and Akira Tozawa in a tag team showdown. The news was broken by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 29TH RAW:

-Gunther vs. Finn Balor

-Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

-Seth Rollins will present his referee’s instructions to Drew McIntyre and CM Punk

-Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, & Shayna Baszler

-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

-The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) vs. Akira Tozawa & Otis