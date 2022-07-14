AEW has announced two more matchups for next Wednesday’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TBS. The Varisty Blonds will take on the duo of Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, and Brody King will battle Darby Allin in singles-action.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FYTER FEST WEEK 2:

-Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho barbed wire everywhere match (JAS will be hung above the ring in a Shark Cage)

-Varsity Blonds vs. Luchasaurus & Christian Cage

-Darby Allin vs. Brody King