AEW has announced two more matchups for the upcoming Full Gear pay per view, which takes place on Saturday November 13th from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

First up…FTR officially challenged the Lucha Bros for the AEW tag team championship. The duo beat Penta and Fenix for the AAA tag titles on last week’s Dynamite.

Next…AEW officials confirmed that Britt Baker will defend the women’s championship against the number one ranked Tay Conti.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR

-Adam Page verus Kenny Omega for the AEW world championship

-Britt Baker versus Tay Conti for the AEW women’s championship

-The Lucha Bros versus FTR for the AEW tag team championship

-Finals of the AEW world title eliminator tournament