Two new matches have been made official for the July 8th edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

Dominik Mysterio will be teaming with WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan to battle the LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega). Then, Awesome Truth will partner with Braun Strowman to face Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh. The news was broken by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

-Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, & IYO SKY)

-Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

-Miz, Braun Strowman, R-Truth vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito)

-Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan vs. LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega)