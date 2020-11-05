AEW has announced two matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will be the fallout program following Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view.

First up…Penta El Cero M will take on his brother Rey Fenix in a rematch from the first round of the AEW title tournament.

Next…The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) will take on the Butcher and The Blade in a tag team bout stemming from an angle on tonight’s show, which you can see below.

The Butcher & The Blade laid out The Natural Nightmares backstage! WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/2zBmzBMI1B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite here.