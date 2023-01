AEW has announced two matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS.

First…Bryan Danielson will be continuing on his path towards facing MJF at Revolution by taking on Bandido in singles-action.

Then…Ricky Starks looks to get revenge on Jake Hager after he got powerbombed through a table from the undefeated MMA figher and former WWE world champion.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR /1/18 DYNAMITE:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

-Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks