Although we’ve got WWE Money In The Bank 2024 and WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 to go this weekend, the card for next Friday night’s WWE show is already taking shape.

During the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 go-home episode of WWE SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 5, the commentary duo of Corey Graves and Wade Barrett announced a pair of matches for next week’s show.

On tap for the Friday, July 12, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX is Michin vs. Nia Jax in one-on-one action.

Also scheduled is Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto in a tag-team match.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.