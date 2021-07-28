New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matchups for night one of their Wrestle Grand Slam pay per view, which takes place on September 4th from the MetLife Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama, Japan.

Top company superstar Kazuchika Okada will once again be taking on Jeff Cobb in a rematch from their previous Wrestle Grand Slam bout from last week.

Also in action will be new KOPW 2021 trophy holder Chase Owens defending the title against the former champion, Toru Yano, in a matchup that has yet to reveal its official stipulations.

UPDATED CARD FOR WRESTLE GRAND SLAM NIGHT ONE

-Kazuchika Okada versus Jeff Cobb

-Chase Owens versus Toru Yano KOPW 2021